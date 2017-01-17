Rehoboth planners reject Beach Walk
The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission has rejected an application to redevelop the Rehoboth Beach Plaza shopping center as a 63-unit development called Beach Walk. The developer will have 60 days to file as a major subdivision or the application will die, leaving Beach Walk to appeal to the city commissioners or to the courts.
