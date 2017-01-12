Rehoboth debates banning canopies...

Rehoboth debates banning canopies...

The Rehoboth Beach commissioners are considering a possible ban on canopies and tents on the beach after complaints by police, lifeguards and beachgoers that the canopies block the views of lifeguards and other beachgoers and amount to a campground on the beach. The measure will be further discussed at the commissioners' Friday, Jan. 20 meeting.

