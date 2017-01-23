Peaceful march along Lewes Beach...
Joining march organizer Nancy Powell are Cape Region residents Linda Clarke, Chris Powers, Alvin Ross, Nancy Powell, Teresa Palese and Suzanne Schwartz. MADDY LAURIA PHOTO The King family Christine, Chelsea, 9-year-old Simone Spoor, 11-year-old Kiran Spoor, and Tom enjoyed a Friday night of games and poster making before the march at Lewes Beach.
