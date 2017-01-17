Pay Raise for Delaware Lawmakers Unli...

Pay Raise for Delaware Lawmakers Unlikely, as General Assembly Begins

Tuesday Jan 10

Delaware lawmakers began the 149th General Assembly on Tuesday, opening a legislative session that will see a new governor take office as the state faces a proposed $350 million budget shortfall. The tough financial situation awaits Gov. Elect John Carney, who won't be sworn in until next week.

