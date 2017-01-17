Pay Raise for Delaware Lawmakers Unlikely, as General Assembly Begins
Delaware lawmakers began the 149th General Assembly on Tuesday, opening a legislative session that will see a new governor take office as the state faces a proposed $350 million budget shortfall. The tough financial situation awaits Gov. Elect John Carney, who won't be sworn in until next week.
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09)
|Jan 4
|Anonymous
|5
|Lewes Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|22
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|just 4 developers
|25
|Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg...
|Oct '16
|The Punisher
|1
|abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Survivor
|6
|We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16.
|Aug '16
|Mongohio
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|Jul '16
|water reservoir e...
|20
