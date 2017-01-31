Ocean takes back Rehoboth sand
A Jan. 23 nor'easter caused damage to Rehoboth Beach, although DNREC officials say it was a much less severe storm than the one a year ago that did substantial damage to the city's Boardwalk. City officials say flooding was minimal and no damage was reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09)
|Jan 4
|Anonymous
|5
|Lewes Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|22
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|just 4 developers
|23
|Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg...
|Oct '16
|The Punisher
|1
|abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Survivor
|6
|We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16.
|Aug '16
|Mongohio
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|Jul '16
|water reservoir e...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC