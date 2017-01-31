Ocean takes back Rehoboth sand

A Jan. 23 nor'easter caused damage to Rehoboth Beach, although DNREC officials say it was a much less severe storm than the one a year ago that did substantial damage to the city's Boardwalk. City officials say flooding was minimal and no damage was reported.

