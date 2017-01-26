Heavy rain, flash flooding creates...
A Delaware Department of Transportation truck checks out road conditions on River Road in Oak Orchard. A section of the road has been closed due to flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09)
|Jan 4
|Anonymous
|5
|Lewes Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|22
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|just 4 developers
|23
|Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg...
|Oct '16
|The Punisher
|1
|abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Survivor
|6
|We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16.
|Aug '16
|Mongohio
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|Jul '16
|water reservoir e...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC