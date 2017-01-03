Delaware: Limited State of Emergency for Sussex; winter storm conditions limit travel
With Winter Storm Warnings in effect through 6 PM Saturday in Sussex and Kent Counties , Gov. Jack Markell has issued a Limited State of Emergency for Sussex County with a Level 1 Driving Warning. "Heavy winds and below freezing temperatures overnight and into this morning have made this a challenging storm and it is important for Delawareans in Sussex County to recognize the hazardous driving conditions resulting from this snowfall," Gov. Markell said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09)
|Jan 4
|Anonymous
|5
|Lewes Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec 17
|Musikologist
|22
|Andy Southmayd
|Nov '16
|cheating pos
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|just 4 developers
|25
|Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg...
|Oct '16
|The Punisher
|1
|abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Survivor
|6
|We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16.
|Aug '16
|Mongohio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC