Delaware: Limited State of Emergency for Sussex; winter storm conditions limit travel

Saturday Jan 7

With Winter Storm Warnings in effect through 6 PM Saturday in Sussex and Kent Counties , Gov. Jack Markell has issued a Limited State of Emergency for Sussex County with a Level 1 Driving Warning. "Heavy winds and below freezing temperatures overnight and into this morning have made this a challenging storm and it is important for Delawareans in Sussex County to recognize the hazardous driving conditions resulting from this snowfall," Gov. Markell said.

