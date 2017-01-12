Coastal towns find strength in numbers
Perhaps a decade has passed since the coastal towns came together in an official alliance. But the Association of Coastal Towns is re-forming, with Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island already in on the ACT.
