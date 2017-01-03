BOEM denies seismic testing in Atlantic

BOEM denies seismic testing in Atlantic

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Cape Gazette

Showing signs in opposition to offshore drilling and seismic testing during the 2016 Float for the Coast rally are Nancy Fulton, Heather, Sidney and Nicole Kiser. STEVEN BILLUPS PHOTO The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced Jan. 6 it has denied six pending permits for seismic testing in the Atlantic planning areas shown here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09) Wed Anonymous 5
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) Dec 17 Musikologist 22
Andy Southmayd Nov '16 cheating pos 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Oct '16 just 4 developers 25
News Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg... Oct '16 The Punisher 1
abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16) Oct '16 Survivor 6
We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16. Aug '16 Mongohio 1
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Sussex County was issued at January 07 at 11:10AM EST

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,726 • Total comments across all topics: 277,687,624

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC