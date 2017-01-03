Beebe Outpatient Locations to Open No...

Beebe Outpatient Locations to Open Normally January 8

Locations were closed at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, due to the weather conditions. Hours and additional information can be found here: https://www.beebehealthcare.org/our-locations Rehoboth Beach Walk-In Care Beebe Health Campus 18941 John J. Williams Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 645-3010 Georgetown Walk-In Care 21635 Biden Avenue Georgetown, DE 856-9729 Millsboro Walk-In Care 28538 DuPont Boulevard, Millsboro, just south of the intersection of Route 24 on the southbound side of Route 113 934-5052 Please remember that you should always call 911 if you are experiencing a health emergency.

