Beach Towns Prepare For Snow
"The city is prepared with an ample supply and road salt," says Krys Johnson with the City of Rehoboth Beach. "We have five snow trucks with plows and two salt spreaders.
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|5
|Lewes Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec 17
|Musikologist
|22
|Andy Southmayd
|Nov '16
|cheating pos
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|just 4 developers
|25
|Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg...
|Oct '16
|The Punisher
|1
|abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Survivor
|6
|We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16.
|Aug '16
|Mongohio
|1
