Sussex County Salvation Army Receives Unique Donation
Salvation Army red kettles get a lot of coins...but not necessarily ones like two recently donated in Rehoboth Beach. A woman put two antique coins--in wrappers with apparent certificates of authenticity-- into the red kettle station at the Kmart on Coastal Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewes Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec 17
|Musikologist
|22
|Andy Southmayd
|Nov 22
|cheating pos
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|just 4 developers
|25
|Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg...
|Oct '16
|The Punisher
|1
|abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Survivor
|6
|We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16.
|Aug '16
|Mongohio
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|Jul '16
|water reservoir e...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC