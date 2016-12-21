Sussex County Salvation Army Receives...

Sussex County Salvation Army Receives Unique Donation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Salvation Army red kettles get a lot of coins...but not necessarily ones like two recently donated in Rehoboth Beach. A woman put two antique coins--in wrappers with apparent certificates of authenticity-- into the red kettle station at the Kmart on Coastal Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) Dec 17 Musikologist 22
Andy Southmayd Nov 22 cheating pos 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Oct '16 just 4 developers 25
News Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg... Oct '16 The Punisher 1
abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16) Oct '16 Survivor 6
We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16. Aug '16 Mongohio 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) Jul '16 water reservoir e... 20
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,111

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC