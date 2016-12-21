Sussex County Council Approves Arbor Lyn Development, But With Some Changes
GEORGETOWN , Del.- The Sussex County Council on Tuesday approved the conditional-use application for the Arbor Lyn development near Rehoboth Beach, but not without some changes. During its meeting, the council reduced the density of the project to four units per acre, meaning the development will have 142 homes instead of the originally proposed 202.
