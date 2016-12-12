Shining a light on local crime: Selbyville approves new lights
Things will be brightening up for the Bunting's Mill housing development. After residents described the nearby Polly Branch Road as an "open-air drug market," they asked the Selbyville Town Council for help and ideas to improve safety.
