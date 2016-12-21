Selbyville store sells winning Powerball ticket worth $121M
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Goose Creek convenience store in Selbyville hit the jackpot on Saturday, Dec. 17, when the winning ticket, worth $121.6 million, was drawn. At press time, the winner had not yet come forward, and Delaware lottery policy doesn't require them to publicly reveal their identity in order to claim the prize.
