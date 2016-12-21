Repairs Coming to Rehoboth Boardwalk

Repairs Coming to Rehoboth Boardwalk

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

In addition to outfall repairs and a beach replenishment project , the City of Rehoboth Beach will be repairing the north end of the city's boardwalk before Memorial Day. City of Rehoboth Beach Streets Department Foreman Larry Hobbs says the part of the boardwalk between Grenoble Place and Surfside Place must be replaced after being damaged in a storm last winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) Dec 17 Musikologist 22
Andy Southmayd Nov 22 cheating pos 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Oct '16 just 4 developers 25
News Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg... Oct '16 The Punisher 1
abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16) Oct '16 Survivor 6
We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16. Aug '16 Mongohio 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) Jul '16 water reservoir e... 20
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,624 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,004

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC