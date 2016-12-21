Repairs Coming to Rehoboth Boardwalk

In addition to outfall repairs and a beach replenishment project , the City of Rehoboth Beach will be repairing the north end of the city's boardwalk before Memorial Day. City of Rehoboth Beach Streets Department Foreman Larry Hobbs says the part of the boardwalk between Grenoble Place and Surfside Place must be replaced after being damaged in a storm last winter.

