Rehoboth Beach Icon Cheryl Blackman Passes Away

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach area is mourning the loss of Cheryl Blackman, a well-known member of the community who died early Wednesday morning after a battle with breast cancer. She was 53. Blackman drew acclaim for her philanthropic efforts, as well as her tendency to give hugs on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk.

Rehoboth Beach, DE

