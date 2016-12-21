Rehoboth Beach Icon Cheryl Blackman Passes Away
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach area is mourning the loss of Cheryl Blackman, a well-known member of the community who died early Wednesday morning after a battle with breast cancer. She was 53. Blackman drew acclaim for her philanthropic efforts, as well as her tendency to give hugs on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk.
