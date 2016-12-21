Rehoboth Beach Icon Cheryl Blackman Passes Away

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach area is mourning the loss of Cheryl Blackman, a well-known member of the community who died early Wednesday morning after a battle with breast cancer. She was 53. Blackman drew acclaim for her philanthropic efforts, as well as her tendency to give hugs on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.