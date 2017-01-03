Rehoboth Beach Boy Collects Items For 1,000+ Care Packages

Sixth grader Daeveon Deshields set a goal for himself at the end of 2015 - collect enough personal hygiene items to fill 1,000 one-gallon bags by the end of 2016 He has achieved that goal and then some. Deshields has formed what he calls Project H.O.O.P which stands for "Helping Out Other People."

