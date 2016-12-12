Oldfather Group names MVPs for 2016

Oldfather Group names MVPs for 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Cape Gazette

Shown are Chief Financial Officer Mariya Oldfather, Group Agent MVP Bob Burton, Key Personnel MVP Stephanie Moyer, and Chief Executive Officer Dustin Oldfather. SUBMITTED PHOTO The owners of the Oldfather Group of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty in Rehoboth Beach recognized two of their own during a brief ceremony at the firm's Rehoboth Avenue office Dec. 12. Lewes native Bob Burton was named the firm's Agent MVP for 2016 while Client Success Team Director Stephanie Moyer was named Key Personnel MVP for the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09) Dec 27 KBley 2
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) Dec 17 Musikologist 22
Andy Southmayd Nov '16 cheating pos 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Oct '16 just 4 developers 25
News Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg... Oct '16 The Punisher 1
abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16) Oct '16 Survivor 6
We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16. Aug '16 Mongohio 1
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,470,438

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC