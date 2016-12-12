Oldfather Group names MVPs for 2016
Shown are Chief Financial Officer Mariya Oldfather, Group Agent MVP Bob Burton, Key Personnel MVP Stephanie Moyer, and Chief Executive Officer Dustin Oldfather. SUBMITTED PHOTO The owners of the Oldfather Group of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty in Rehoboth Beach recognized two of their own during a brief ceremony at the firm's Rehoboth Avenue office Dec. 12. Lewes native Bob Burton was named the firm's Agent MVP for 2016 while Client Success Team Director Stephanie Moyer was named Key Personnel MVP for the year.
