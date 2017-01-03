Man pursued in early morning high-speed chase through Ocean City and Ocean View
A high-speed car chase through Ocean City and into Delaware on Friday morning ended when Ocean View Police deployed spike strips and deflated the pursued vehicle's tires. Timothy Drabic, 54, of Rehoboth Beach was arrested and charged with DUI, disregarding police signal to stop and driving at unreasonable or imprudent speeds.
