Donations for Millsboro Dogs Increase, Man Accused of Abuse Appears in Court
The man accused of abusing and neglecting dogs on a Millsboro property will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on December 29th. Atwood Timmons II appeared in court today, but the hearing was continued for two weeks, as Timmons said he needed time to sell his property so he could pay his lawyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09)
|20 hr
|KBley
|2
|Lewes Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec 17
|Musikologist
|22
|Andy Southmayd
|Nov '16
|cheating pos
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|just 4 developers
|25
|Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg...
|Oct '16
|The Punisher
|1
|abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Survivor
|6
|We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16.
|Aug '16
|Mongohio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC