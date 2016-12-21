Donations for Millsboro Dogs Increase...

Donations for Millsboro Dogs Increase, Man Accused of Abuse Appears in Court

Thursday Dec 15

The man accused of abusing and neglecting dogs on a Millsboro property will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on December 29th. Atwood Timmons II appeared in court today, but the hearing was continued for two weeks, as Timmons said he needed time to sell his property so he could pay his lawyer.

