DelDOT Discusses Extending Junction & Breakwater Trail
DelDOT is proposing to extend the existing Junction and Breakwater Trail into Rehoboth Beach, along Rehoboth Avenue around Grove Park to Henlopen Avenue. DelDOT suggests creating a new 10-foot wide pedestrian pathway on the existing roads in addition to adding crosswalks and curb ramps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewes Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec 17
|Musikologist
|22
|Andy Southmayd
|Nov 22
|cheating pos
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|just 4 developers
|25
|Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg...
|Oct '16
|The Punisher
|1
|abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Survivor
|6
|We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16.
|Aug '16
|Mongohio
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|Jul '16
|water reservoir e...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC