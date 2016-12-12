$121.6M Powerball Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold at Selbyville Store

DOVER , Del.- The Delaware Lottery on Monday afternoon identified Selbyville Goose Creek, located at 38452 DuPont Blvd. in Selbyville, as the retailer that sold the winning ticket for a $121.6 million Powerball jackpot prize in the Dec. 17 drawing. According to Delaware Lottery officials, the Powerball jackpot winner will have the option to choose a 20-year annuity or the cash value of his or her share of the jackpot.

