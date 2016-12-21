Delaware officials award more than $700k in recycling grants
Officials say more than $714,000 is being awarded this year in recycling assistance grants to schools, businesses and municipalities for projects that develop or expand waste reduction, reuse or recycling activities. Gov. Jack Markell planned to join environmental secretary David Small at Brittingham Elementary School in Milton on Tuesday to announce awards to 13 schools, nine businesses and the communities of Milford and Rehoboth Beach.
