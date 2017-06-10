Thumbs Up/Down

Friday Jun 9

It is disturbing to see that a bighead carp, one of the invasive species of carp that the state DNRa Sis hoping to keep out of native waterways, was caught near Redwood Falls Sunday, in a gravel pit near the Minnesota River. Apparently it got in the pit from the river during this spring's high water.

