State's Largest Captured Invasive Carp Weighed 61 Pounds
The 47 1/2-inch bighead carp captured by a bow angler was Minnesota's largest invasive carp ever caught, according to the DNR. A bow angler fishing in a private gravel pit near Redwood Falls recently caught the largest invasive carp recorded in Minnesota.
