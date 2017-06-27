Small town police chief busted for pr...

Small town police chief busted for prostitution

Monday Jun 12

A small town police chief finds himself on the wrong side of the law after being caught up in an underage sex sting. Redwood County prosecutors have charged 45-year-old Michael Robert Zeug with prostitution-attempting to hire a minor under 18. The charge is a felony and carries the possibility of a five-year prison sentence, $10,000 fine or both.

