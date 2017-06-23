Rollin' on the River

Forty-eight people got a close-up view of nature as they paddled canoes and kayaks down the winding Cottonwood River from the canoe access south of Essig to Flandrau State Park Thursday. After brief, heavy rain early on the trip, people paddled past a number of eroding river banks that were greater than 50 feet high at times.

