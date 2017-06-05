Minnesota's largest invasive carp cap...

Minnesota's largest invasive carp captured near Redwood Falls

A bow angler fishing in a private gravel pit near Redwood Falls Sunday caught the largest invasive carp recorded in Minnesota. The bighead carp measured 47 1/2 inches in length and weighted 61.7 pounds.

