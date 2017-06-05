Legislators: Session productive

Although things took an unexpected turn at the end, the 2017 Minnesota legislative session was a very productive one, local legislators said. During a town hall meeting in Marshall on Tuesday morning, Sen. Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, and Rep. Chris Swedzinski, R-Ghent, gave constituents some of the highlights of the session, including the passing of bonding, tax and transportation bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marshall Independent.