June 22, 2017 - Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency inks 100-MW ...
EDF Renewable Energy has signed an agreement to supply Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency with 100 megawatts of wind energy from the Stoneray Wind Project in Minnesota beginning in 2020, SMMPA and EDF Renewable Energy said. Construction on the 100-MW project is expected to start in early 2018 with an anticipated commercial operation date of December 2018.
