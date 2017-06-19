From environment days to escape roo...

From environment days to escape roo...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pipestone County Star

"The Lego Guy," will be coming to Meinders Library in July as part of the community library's summer programming. The event on Friday, July 14, at 9:30 a.m. will allow attendees to participate in an interactive Lego building workshop where attendees can build a trap for their favorite superhero or villain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pipestone County Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
News Minn. Native American groups get $14.6M in grants (Aug '09) Jun '15 foundation rj 13
News Morgan Brand popcorn does not contain diacetyl (Oct '07) May '13 Maria K 2
News Joshua Dahmes (Nov '09) Oct '12 els 2
ethics, morals, & the human does _NOT_exsist here! (Mar '12) Mar '12 pridep 1
Review: Silhouette Day Spa (Jan '12) Jan '12 Christopher 1
News Copper Theft (Jun '08) Jan '12 Gregory 2
See all Redwood Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood Falls Forum Now

Redwood Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Redwood Falls, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC