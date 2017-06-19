From environment days to escape roo...
"The Lego Guy," will be coming to Meinders Library in July as part of the community library's summer programming. The event on Friday, July 14, at 9:30 a.m. will allow attendees to participate in an interactive Lego building workshop where attendees can build a trap for their favorite superhero or villain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pipestone County Star.
Add your comments below
Redwood Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Minn. Native American groups get $14.6M in grants (Aug '09)
|Jun '15
|foundation rj
|13
|Morgan Brand popcorn does not contain diacetyl (Oct '07)
|May '13
|Maria K
|2
|Joshua Dahmes (Nov '09)
|Oct '12
|els
|2
|ethics, morals, & the human does _NOT_exsist here! (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|pridep
|1
|Review: Silhouette Day Spa (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Christopher
|1
|Copper Theft (Jun '08)
|Jan '12
|Gregory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC