Willmar hospital, doctors to link with CentraCare
The city hospital in Willmar and a large group of physicians in west-central and southwest Minnesota announced plans Thursday for a new nonprofit health system affiliated with the St. Cloud-based CentraCare network of hospitals and clinics. The deal is not a merger or acquisition, the parties say, but is part of a trend where hospitals and doctors in greater Minnesota are creating links to one of four regional systems as they prepare for new payment arrangements with the government and private health insurers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Redwood Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Minn. Native American groups get $14.6M in grants (Aug '09)
|Jun '15
|foundation rj
|13
|Morgan Brand popcorn does not contain diacetyl (Oct '07)
|May '13
|Maria K
|2
|Joshua Dahmes (Nov '09)
|Oct '12
|els
|2
|ethics, morals, & the human does _NOT_exsist here! (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|pridep
|1
|Review: Silhouette Day Spa (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Christopher
|1
|Copper Theft (Jun '08)
|Jan '12
|Gregory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC