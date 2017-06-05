Willmar hospital, doctors to link wit...

Willmar hospital, doctors to link with CentraCare

Thursday May 25 Read more: Star Tribune

The city hospital in Willmar and a large group of physicians in west-central and southwest Minnesota announced plans Thursday for a new nonprofit health system affiliated with the St. Cloud-based CentraCare network of hospitals and clinics. The deal is not a merger or acquisition, the parties say, but is part of a trend where hospitals and doctors in greater Minnesota are creating links to one of four regional systems as they prepare for new payment arrangements with the government and private health insurers.

