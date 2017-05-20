Utah teacher discusses reducing river...

Utah teacher discusses reducing river sediment loading

Saturday May 20

A University of Utah Watershed Sciences Department Head discussed his research on options to reduce sediment loading in the Blue Earth River at the 8th Minnesota River Congress at the Redwood Falls Community Center Thursday. By volume, the Blue Earth is the Minnesota River's largest tributary, accounting for 46 percent of the Minnesota's flow at the rivers' confluence.

