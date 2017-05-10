Special Olympians shine in region m...
Jackson County's Special Olympians competed in the region meet Saturday in Redwood Falls and represented the county well. Jackson Voehl and Jacob Weier each had a pair of first-place finishes and two others locals won an event.
