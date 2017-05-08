RCRCA taking canoe, kayak trip reservations
Reservations are being taken for the Redwood-Cottonwood Rivers Control Area's annual canoe trips down the Cottonwood and Redwood Rivers. Anyone interested in participating in the canoe trips should reserve spots for the Cottonwood River trip on Thursday, June 22, and/or the Redwood River trip on Tuesday, June 20. Start time is 10 a.m. each day.
