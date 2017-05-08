New Ulm man hurt in crash

Staff photo by Fritz Busch A 53-year-old New Ulm man was injured in a motorcycle-sport utility vehicle crash reported at 4:46 p.m. Sunday on Nicollet County Road 21, near the Harkin Store. A 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by the New Ulm man collided with a 2016 Toyota RAV 4 driven by a 37-year-old Spicer woman.

