New Ulm man hurt in crash

13 hrs ago Read more: Journal

Staff photo by Fritz Busch A 53-year-old New Ulm man was injured in a motorcycle-sport utility vehicle crash reported at 4:46 p.m. Sunday on Nicollet County Road 21, near the Harkin Store. A 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by the New Ulm man collided with a 2016 Toyota RAV 4 driven by a 37-year-old Spicer woman.

