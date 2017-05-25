Just Sold: HomeTown Banks to add seco...

Just Sold: HomeTown Banks to add second Shakopee site

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Finance and Commerce

Redwood Falls, Minnesota-based HomeTown Bank, which opened its first location in Shakopee in 2015, is set to break ground next week on a second one - and will open a third in 2018. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
News Minn. Native American groups get $14.6M in grants (Aug '09) Jun '15 foundation rj 13
News Morgan Brand popcorn does not contain diacetyl (Oct '07) May '13 Maria K 2
News Joshua Dahmes (Nov '09) Oct '12 els 2
ethics, morals, & the human does _NOT_exsist here! (Mar '12) Mar '12 pridep 1
Review: Silhouette Day Spa (Jan '12) Jan '12 Christopher 1
News Copper Theft (Jun '08) Jan '12 Gregory 2
See all Redwood Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood Falls Forum Now

Redwood Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Redwood Falls, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,278,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC