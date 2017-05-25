Date for Dist. 16B town hall meetings changed
State Sen. Gary Dahms and State Rep. Paul Torkelson have announced that the town hall meetings for District 16B scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, have been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 31. Locations and times have not changed.
