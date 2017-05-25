Date for Dist. 16B town hall meetings...

Date for Dist. 16B town hall meetings changed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Journal

State Sen. Gary Dahms and State Rep. Paul Torkelson have announced that the town hall meetings for District 16B scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, have been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 31. Locations and times have not changed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
News Minn. Native American groups get $14.6M in grants (Aug '09) Jun '15 foundation rj 13
News Morgan Brand popcorn does not contain diacetyl (Oct '07) May '13 Maria K 2
News Joshua Dahmes (Nov '09) Oct '12 els 2
ethics, morals, & the human does _NOT_exsist here! (Mar '12) Mar '12 pridep 1
Review: Silhouette Day Spa (Jan '12) Jan '12 Christopher 1
News Copper Theft (Jun '08) Jan '12 Gregory 2
See all Redwood Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood Falls Forum Now

Redwood Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Redwood Falls, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC