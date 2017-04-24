Minnesota lawmakers strike reinsuranc...

Minnesota lawmakers strike reinsurance deal

Saturday Apr 1

Saying they cannot afford to wait for a congressional rewrite of the nation's health laws, House and Senate negotiators this week announced a deal on a bill that aims to rein in soaring health insurance costs in Minnesota. The proposal would prop up the individual insurance market by creating a reinsurance program to help insurers cover expensive medical claims.

Redwood Falls, MN

