March Concludes 1.2F Above Avg. - Near 60F today, No April Fools'

Happy first day of April! March 2017 concluded with temperatures 1.2F above average in the Twin Cities making it the 19th consecutive month with above average temperatures in the Twin Cities. The last time a month was below average was August 2015, unreal! Here's an excerpt from Mark Seeley's Weather talk on the preliminary March numbers: Most climate observers reported mean monthly temperature values near normal, or 1 to 2 degrees F warmer than normal for the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.