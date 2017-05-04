It's the responsible thing to do

Monday Apr 24

A simple test is all that's needed for peace of mind to know whether you have a common sexually transmitted infection. Chlamydia testing is offered all year, but April 25 is Minnesota Statewide STI Testing Day.

