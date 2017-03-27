Minnesota Senate weighs $600 million reinsurance plan
The Minnesota Senate on Wednesday evening was poised to follow the House in spending hundreds of millions of dollars on a new program aimed at stabilizing the state's individual health insurance market by protecting insurers from major risks. At press time, the Senate was still debating the nearly $600 million "reinsurance" plan, which would use state money to help insurers cover unusually expensive claims.
