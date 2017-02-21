Warm stretch begins with near-record high forecast for Twin Cities

Monthly temperatures in the Twin Cities have been running above normal for 17 straight months, and a burst of warmth moving in for the weekend and continuing into next week is likely to keep that streak going. Thermometers on Friday in the Twin Cities will flirt with a record high, but will likely fall just short of the 49 degrees recorded on Feb. 10, 1877, said Tony Zaleski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

