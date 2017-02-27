Titan Machinery closing stores in Minnesota, Dakotas
Stores affected include Redwood Falls and Thief River Falls in Minnesota along with Arthur, Kintyre, Kulm and Mayville in North Dakota and Milbank and Redfield, South Dakota. All closed stores will be consolidated to nearby Titan Machinery locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Minn. Native American groups get $14.6M in grants (Aug '09)
|Jun '15
|foundation rj
|13
|Morgan Brand popcorn does not contain diacetyl (Oct '07)
|May '13
|Maria K
|2
|Joshua Dahmes (Nov '09)
|Oct '12
|els
|2
|ethics, morals, & the human does _NOT_exsist here! (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|pridep
|1
|Review: Silhouette Day Spa (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Christopher
|1
|Copper Theft (Jun '08)
|Jan '12
|Gregory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC