New Ulm Telecom, Inc., declares 1st-quarter dividend
The Board of Directors of New Ulm Telecom, Inc., approved a first-quarter dividend payment of $.095 per share. The recently declared dividend will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2017, and will be payable on March 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Minn. Native American groups get $14.6M in grants (Aug '09)
|Jun '15
|foundation rj
|13
|Morgan Brand popcorn does not contain diacetyl (Oct '07)
|May '13
|Maria K
|2
|Joshua Dahmes (Nov '09)
|Oct '12
|els
|2
|ethics, morals, & the human does _NOT_exsist here! (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|pridep
|1
|Review: Silhouette Day Spa (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Christopher
|1
|Copper Theft (Jun '08)
|Jan '12
|Gregory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC