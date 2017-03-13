Golf clubs this weekend, then shovels...

Golf clubs this weekend, then shovels late week?

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Star Tribune

Geez! Now that's a sight in February, especially in Minnesota! When the mercury hits 60F in the Twin Cities during the winter anything can happen! Record High February Temperatures: Last Friday was a remarkably warm day with many climate observers in southern and western counties reporting daytime high temperatures in the 50s F. Some communities reached new record maximum temperatures for the date including 55F at Milan, 56F at Canby, Pipestone, and 58F at Redwood Falls. The reading at Redwood Falls broke the previous statewide record high temperature of 57F set at Luverne in 1977.

Read more at Star Tribune.

Redwood Falls, MN

