Coming storm could dump more than 12" of snow in parts of Minn.
On yet another uncharacteristically balmy February day in Minnesota, forecasters are firming up just how much snow will start falling late Thursday into Friday and who is most likely to be on the receiving end. In a watch posted Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said the "high-end winter storm" will turn from rain to snow Thursday and hit the lower third of Minnesota and fully encompass the Twin Cities as well.
