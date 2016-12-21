Wintry Carousel: More Arctic air this...

Wintry Carousel: More Arctic air this week and plowable snow by Friday?

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Star Tribune

Here are some the the heaviest snowfall reports from the system this weekend. Note that Redwood Falls had a foot of snow, while several other 8"+ tallies were seen - even in the south metro! Snowfall tallies ranged from about 4" on the north side of town to as much as 8"+ on the south side of town.

