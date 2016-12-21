Winter storm dumps foot of snow, caus...

Winter storm dumps foot of snow, causes crashes in Minnesota

Sunday Dec 11

A winter storm blowing across southern Minnesota has dumped up to a foot of light, fluffy snow, making road slicks and causing hundreds of crashes. The Minnesota State Patrol has responded to 600 crashes statewide since Saturday morning and more than 220 spinouts.

