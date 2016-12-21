Winter storm dumps foot of snow, causes crashes in Minnesota
A winter storm blowing across southern Minnesota has dumped up to a foot of light, fluffy snow, making road slicks and causing hundreds of crashes. The Minnesota State Patrol has responded to 600 crashes statewide since Saturday morning and more than 220 spinouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Minn. Native American groups get $14.6M in grants (Aug '09)
|Jun '15
|foundation rj
|13
|Morgan Brand popcorn does not contain diacetyl (Oct '07)
|May '13
|Maria K
|2
|Joshua Dahmes (Nov '09)
|Oct '12
|els
|2
|ethics, morals, & the human does _NOT_exsist here! (Mar '12)
|Mar '12
|pridep
|1
|Review: Silhouette Day Spa (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Christopher
|1
|Copper Theft (Jun '08)
|Jan '12
|Gregory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Redwood Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC